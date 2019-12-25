Tony Chen, founder and chief executive officer, OPPO, has disclosed the company’s plans to invest $7billion in research and development (R&D) for smart technology over the next three years

He made the disclsure during OPPO Inno Day 2019 in Shenzhen with the theme of ‘Create Beyond Boundaries’. Revealing its insights and initiatives for the era of intelligent connectivity at the event, OPPO showcased a variety of smart devices including smart watches, smart headphones, 5G CPE, AR glasses along with key technological breakthroughs in areas such as flash charging, 5G, imaging and software optimization.

The event served as a platform for industry experts, partners and key opinion leaders to elaborate on the future of technology. In his keynote speech, Chen said, “As the adoption of 5G and AI ramp up, intelligent connectivity is increasingly within reach. We believe the concept of connection is just the foundation, whereas the integration and convergence of things will be the future. The concept of intelligent connectivity comprises four key parts, including the convergence of technology and service, the convergence of organization, the convergence of culture and the convergence of technology, arts and humanities.”

He added that, “OPPO has been more than just a phone maker from the outset. In fact, smartphones have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of technological services. For OPPO and even the entire industry, there won’t be any company solely focusing on smartphones.”

Chen said the $7 billion budget for the R&D will be set aside to develop core technologies in hardware, software and system in addition to 5G/6G, AI, AR, big data and other frontier technologies.

In order to seize 5G opportunities, OPPO plans to implement three key strategies. For a start, the company will remain committed to core technology R&D to develop world-leading tech; second, OPPO will build a multi-portal ecosystem of intelligent devices with smartphones serving as the key gateway; and finally, OPPO will continue to rethink user service and optimize its content and service offerings.