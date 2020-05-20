OPPO, has unveiled the Reno3 and Reno3 Pro in Nigeria via an online launch event streamed live on the OPPO Nigeria Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, in accordance with health guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease. The launch was hosted by brand Influencer Toke Makinwa, featuring top tech influencer Fisayo Fosudo, top creative photographer Amazing Klef, and top celebrity comedian Taooma, alongside key members of the OPPO team.

Powered by the all-new ColorOS 7, the Reno3 is based on Android 10 and an ultra clear 44MP selfie camera with 108MP ultra clear image capacity. It delivers high-definition clear and naturally beautiful shots, without missing any details. On the other hand, the Reno3 Pro packs OPPO’s latest technology advancement and outstanding photography into the world’s first design of 44MP+2MP Dual Punch-hole Super AMOLED Display on the Reno3 Pro. The outstanding performances is well recognized by multiple international renowned institutions such ad TÜV Rheinland, Dolby Atmos® and Netflix.

“Since our first launch in the Nigerian market in 2019, OPPO has stayed true to its core belief, ‘a global brand with local insight’. The Reno3 Series launch is a clear testimony to this belief. We have always been proud to put our customers at the forefront of everything we do. We believe this new launch would truly provide our users a wholesome device for their everyday use,” said Nengi Akinola, marketing manager, OPPO Nigeria, at the launch event.

With the Reno3 Series, OPPO is set to create a new mobile photography trend and redefine the smartphone photography experience.

OPPO has always been at the forefront of technology breakthroughs specific to smartphone photography performance innovation. Reno3 Series is here to challenge all lighting conditions of our daily life and to deliver photo and video of outstanding quality.

In the back, packed with 64MP Zoom Quadcam, which includes 64MP Ultra-clear Main Camera, 13MP Telephoto Lens, 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens and 2MP Mono Lens, Reno3 Pro can meet the needs for ultra-wide angle, normal, and telephoto photography, even up to 20x Digital zoom. Pairing with Ultra Clear 108MP Image, daily photography is greatly improved without missing any details.

In the front, 44MP Ultra-clear Main Camera delivers high-definition selfies with authentic details of people’s facial texture and ornaments. On top of that, to make everyone appear natural and beautiful when taking selfies, OPPO puts its first Dual Lens Bokeh on the front cameras on Reno3 Pro, enabling better image matting and background gradient for selfies taken alone and in a group, especially when people pose differently.