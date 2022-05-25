By Chinenye Anuforo

OPPO last week unveiled its newest addition to the Reno series ‘Reno7’ in Nigerian market.

According to the marketing director, OPPO Nigeria, Iris Cao, with the recent launch of the new Reno7 series, OPPO has taken the portrait-focused experience to the next level thanks to a combination of professional hardware and algorithms that enable users worldwide to create gorgeous portrait images with just the click of a bubutton.

She explained that through its extensive research into sensor technology, OPPO has been constantly searching for innovative ways to increase the light sensitivity of the sensor to deliver the highest quality images.

One such approach to this is the adoption of an RGBW (red, green, blue, and white) pixel design.

“Following three years spent developing and refining the RGBW technology, and the tireless efforts of over three hundred OPPO imaging engineers, OPPO finally achieved the breakthrough it was searching for, acquiring 87 patents in the process.

The new RGBW pixel arrangement developed by OPPO’s Imaging R&D Team overlays white sub-pixels onto the existing red, green, and blue pixels.

With the addition of a 2-megapixel Microlens on OPPO Reno7 and support for 16.6x magnification on both video and photos, OPPO introduces a new way to experience smartphone photography and maximize your creativity and curiosity.

On her own part, the Marketing Manager, Jennifer Okorhi said that inclusion of the Microlens on OPPO Reno7 involved more than simply making room for an additional lens on the phone. “At the structural level, OPPO made the decision to install the Microlens module on the back cover of the phone, rather than directly mounting it on the motherboard. As the short focal length of the Microlens requires the phone to be placed very close to the objects being photographed, OPPO also added a new Orbit Light underneath the Microlens to provide additional illumination whlie the Microlens has enabled.”

OPPO’s industrial design engineers had their work cut out to ensure the design of the Microlens and Orbit Light matched the chic look of OPPO Reno7 while delivering the expected shooting performance. Thanks to their ingenious work, there’s no other device on the market capable of delivering the same image versatility, level of quality, and attention to detail as the Reno7 series.

Okorhi said in addition to hardware breakthroughs, OPPO Reno7 also comes equipped with innovative features powered by advanced image processing algorithms. Among these are Bokeh Flare Portrait, Selfie HDR and AI Beautification. These features are the result of over 10 years of image technology research and development, as well as the latest success in high-quality portrait photography for smartphone.

Bokeh Flare Portrait on OPPO Reno7 improves on the previous generation features to deliver more professional-looking DSLR-like portraits. OPPO’s exclusive AI algorithms enhance the brightness of the human subject in images while automatically blurring the background and boosting the bokeh light spots. With just one click, OPPO Reno7 can capture portrait images with rich bokeh light spots that look just like those taken on high-end DSLR cameras.

Backlight can be one of the most difficult environments to master when taking photos, but with OPPO Reno7’s Selfie HDR function and the IMX709 sensor, it’s now easier than ever to happily snap sharper, brighter, and more natural-looking selfies in the presence of strong backlight.

OPPO continues to explore how AI algorithms can be used to meet the different photo retouching needs for users around the world with AI Beautification. Leveraging machine learning trained on 5,000 unique faces in 400,000 images, AI Beautification recognizes 393 key facial feature points to deliver natural beautification effects for portrait photos and videos on OPPO Reno7’s rear and front cameras. Beautification effects include AI blemish removal and customized retouching for individuals in group photos.