Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The lawmaker representing Lagos Mainland constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Jide Jimoh, has said that many of those criticising the Companies and Allied Matters (CAMA) bill failed to turn up during public hearings to contribute before it was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking to the press in Lagos recently, Jimoh said even though the bill is not perfect, it has many advantages but that where there are issues with the bill, they would have to sit down and listen to the public and make amendments where necessary.

He also said that he has personally sponsored 10 bills and while one of them has reached the third reading and another has passed through the second reading, the remaining are at the first reading stage. He said before the House resumes, most of the bills would have gone for second or third readings.

‘The issue of CAMA is about collective responsibility and not the responsibility of one person. I have listened and I have heard and I can tell you that the fault is not at the doorstep of one person. When the bill was being considered, those criticizing didn’t turn up for the public hearings to make their contributions. It is when it has been passed into law that you will see people complaining. But that is why we have a democracy and that is part of legislation. People can still complain and you have to listen to them and do the necessary amendment that would be meaningful to the public. But that does not mean that now are going to be the winners at the end of the day.

‘It does not mean that the law is perfect but it has many advantages. For instance, you have the advantage of one individual registering a company unlike before. You a becoming chairman and another will be the Chief Executive Officer. It’s not more going to be one person occupying both positions. It has created so much oppourtunity to be gainfully employed and that is one of the reason why the bill is very important. But where we have issues with the bill, we have to sit down and listen to the public so that at the end of the day, we would make amendments where necessary.

‘On the issues between the National Assembly and some ministers: ”I cannot speak on behalf of the president or the House. But you should expect altercations to come in these kinds of settings because everyone of us is from a different background. While some were elected, others were not elected but there would always be ego. But the most important thing to consider is what the general interest of the public is. If you are a minister and you are being summoned, you must respect the constitution and do it. As far as we are concerned, whatever altercation can always be resolved,’ Jimoh said.