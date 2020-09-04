Chinelo Obogo

Member representing Lagos Mainland constituency at the House of Representatives, Jide Jimoh, has said many of those criticising the Companies and Allied Matters (CAMA) Act failed to turn up during public hearings to contribute before it was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said though the bill was not perfect, it has many advantages. He said where there were issues in the bill, they would listen to the public and make amendments where necessary.

“The issue of CAMA is about collective responsibility and not the responsibility of one person. I have listened and I have heard and I can tell you that the fault is not at the doorstep of one person. When the bill was being considered, those criticising didn’t turn up for the public hearings to make their contributions. It is when it had been passed into law that you will see people complaining. But that is why we have a democracy and that is part of legislation. People can still complain and you have to listen to them and do the necessary amendment that would be meaningful to the public.”

He said he had sponsored 10 bills. One of them has reached the third reading and another has passed through the second reading. He said before the House resumes, the others would have gone for second or third readings.