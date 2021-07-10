I never gave writing a serious look until much later in 2012 when I met Sir Kukogho Iruesiri Samson, the founder of WRR and multiple award-winning poet. He mentored, taught and coached me in poetry writing. At the time, WRR was the largest and most interactive poetry sharing platform online for African poetry. Many young poets and some established ones contributed poems to the WRR page. I never saw myself as the best from Ghana. I left the page when a Kenyan poet reported to the WRR that I stole his poem which was partly true. Kukogho rebuked me in the strongest of words. I buried myself in the shadow of my shame for three months. And like a man, I bounced back with a poem I titled after a line in Jay-Z’s rap “Never Would Have Made It Without Sin.” That poem got me the recognition and admiration of all the contributors. That poem brought me the honour.

Your poems have appeared in many journals worldwide more than they have appeared in your personal poetry volume (s). Do you prefer talking to the world rather than a local audience? It is a matter of speaking where you are heard. My works have appeared on some local web- sites and published in some local books. But I feel I am more appreciated outside my country, Ghana. At a point, I had more Nigerian friends in the literary circles than in any other country. As a writer, what issues define your artistic vision? I am artistic when I express depression and broken feelings in words. After the ruin, some-one must be there to tell the story of how beautiful it was, how it broke and the reconstruction for those who were not here. You work as a civil engineer by daytime and poet in private, how do you create a rhythm for both worlds? You are about the hundredth person to ask me this question, and each time, I only smile and walk away. So forgive my manners, bye. Kill me! Interestingly, you have written many academic papers on civil engineering. Don’t you think you are best suited for academia? Oh yes! I would love to end up in academia. What I’m rather aiming at is to be a lecturer of a civil engineering course in a technical university in the near future. My ultimate goal in life is to become a professor at a university who lives in the countryside and in a wooden structure overlooking a calm and tiny stream in a forest somewhere quiet in the world. You are also interested in youth activism across the continent, how can African youths impact the continent at this age? The average African youth is not interest in this continent’s growth. It wouldn’t be shocking to know that most of us want to travel to the West to make money only to come back and buy more liabilities that will only improve our esteem in society, build and buy cars so that we will be seen as successful. No one is really thinking about his community, his country let alone the continent. So to impact, we must first renew our mindsets. We must redefine who is successful. We must recognise the few people who are serving in communities, who are going out of their comfort zones to make others also comfortable. They are the ones to be celebrated as successful and given attention. We should stop hailing materialistic achievements as success. It only breeds greed and evil acts in our society.