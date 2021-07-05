In pursuit of its mission to make every Nigerian a property owner, Zylus Group, a real estate development and investment firm, has launched a new estate, thus opening a new window for home ownership, jobs and investment.

The new estate, called Zylus Court Extension, is the third of its kind from the group after it launched Zylus Court in January and Lekki Pride in April and is being developed by Zylus Homes and Property Limited, a subsidiary of Zylus Group International.

Billed to offer elegantly designed three-bedroom bungalows, three-bedroom terraces, 500sqm, and 300sqm of land, Zylus Court Extension is located in the relatively prime Bogije-Ajah axis.

By this move, Zylus will take some Nigerian families out of the crowded housing market and provide jobs for many building industry professionals and artisans, including architects, engineers, contractors, bricklayers, carpenters, iron fitters, and even food vendors.

The project is also another way of reducing the country’s housing deficit, creating social harmony in families and communities and promoting staff productivity. It will also impact positively on the income of manufacturers and sellers of building materials, especially cement and rods.

Zylus Court Extension comes takes into consideration the state of the economy and, therefore, the developer has put in place a flexible payment plan that allows buyers to pay for the units on offer without stress. It offers a good investment opportunity, according to the developers.

It boasts top-notch amenities such as cinema house, recreational centre, solar powered streetlights, and CCTV surveillance. Others are smart home features such as 24-hour power supply, modern drainage system, perimeter fencing, potable water, spacious parking and a lot more.

“Zylus Court Extension features units of elegantly designed bungalows and terraces plus boys’ quarters that offer peace, comfort and serenity, while ensuring value appreciation over time,” Oluwatosin Olatujoye, GMD, Zylus Group, said.

According to him, the project will aid government in reducing housing deficit in Nigeria, provide jobs and real estate investment opportunities for Nigerians.

