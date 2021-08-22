By Joe Apu

D’Tigers call up Jeremiah Mordi has described his invitation to the Nigeria team for the Afrobasket 2021 as a dream come true.

The Nigerian-American while reacting to the invitation from his base in the United States of America said that he was shocked but excited that the opportunity to play has finally come his way.

“When I first got a call to be part of Nigeria’s squad to the Afrobasket 2021, I thought it was a hoax. This opportunity is one that I cherish from the bottom of my heart and I promise to make it count.”

The guard recalled that in 2016, he was eager for an opportunity to star for Nigeria at the Rio Olympic Games but that this invitation is one he is not going to let fly over him.

“Basketball has been a part of me since I was a kid and when I wanted to play basketball for a living, my father said I must get a second degree or no basketball. I heeded his request and now I am ready to go as far as my dreams can take me.

“Playing for Nigeria has always been on my mind because it is my father’s land. I want to give my best. I thank the Nigeria Basketball Federation and all those that have made this possible. I won’t disappoint.”

Nigeria will open her campaign on August 25 when they face Mali.