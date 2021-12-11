Cross River State Government is calling on the general public, the members of calabar Municipality Council to attend the Activation of Cross River State Healthcare Insurance Scheme aka. Ayadecare on the 14th of December, 2021 at Primary Healthcare Centre Big-qua, Calabar by 10am.

The Ayade Care Scheme is a health insurance scheme aimed at providing health care for all. when you pay a little token of 1000 Naira a month you will access care for all illnesses listed in the Basic Benefit Package. And you don’t need to pay a dime at point of service.

To be qualify to receive services you need to register online @ https://crshis-gov.ng, via ATM Cards or any Sterling Bank Branch in Calabar.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

With the registration you can walk into any Ayadecare accredited Primary Healthcare Centre and tender your card to receive counseling and treatments. If there is need for referral you will be sent to a General hospital that has been accredited for care.

For more information contact: 07037908476.

Signed:

Dr Betta Edu

Commissioner For Health

CRS.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .