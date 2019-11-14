Fred Itua, Abuja

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, yesterday, disagreed over a request from President Muhammadu Buhari that the sum of N10.069 billion promissory note programme to enable repay Kogi State government’s execution of Federal roads.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, Clifford Ordia, had just rounded off the presentation of his panel’s report when Abaribe raised objections.

Ordia, in his presentation, said the project sites were visited in Kogi State and explained that relevant government officials were on ground to clarify grey areas.

He said the Bureau of Public Enterprise approved the payment, while the Ministry of Finance and National Planning gave an evidence that he job was executed.

Ordia urged his colleagues to approve the issuance of the bond to enable the Federal Government repay the money without delay.

“Based on the submissions, interactions and on the spot assessment of the projects, the Committee observed some things. Most of the Federal Highways mentioned were at a state of disrepair before the intervention of the state Government. inspection were carried out by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on all the Federal Roads completed by State and ascertained that the quality of work done have met the required standard.

“The state government has completed all the projects which it is seeking a refund. The state government has paid all contractors that executed the highway projects.

“The Federal Bureau of Procurement has ascertained and certified that due process was followed accordingly.”

But Abaribe who had earlier raised a point of order to challenge the concurrent submission and consideration of the report, questioned the timing of the request.

He urged his colleagues to suspend the approval until next week when Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Kogi State would have been conducted.

He said the approval of the funds barely few days to the election would send the wrong signals that the funds may be used to fund the poll.

Abaribe who said he spoke on behalf of members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said they would not support the approval of the request. “This money is for the people of Kogi State. We don’t have to be in a hurry. We are suggesting that we step this material down until next week when elections would have been concluded. One week will not kill us.

“But if the Senate decides to approve this request, members of the opposition will not support it. Let us wait until next week before we approve it.

However, Lawan who presided, insisted the Senate was going to approve the request without any delay. He said it was a mere coincidence that the approval is coming few days to the conduct of the gubernatorial election in Kogi State.

“I have heard your points and they’re valid. But you need to know something here…we’re not approving this money because of the election in Kogi State. It just happened that it is being approved now.

“Kogi State government applied for this money a long time ago. The eighth Senate didn’t approve it. In fact, it was only their request that was not approved by the last Senate. So, we need to approve it.”

When the request was subjected to a voice vote, it was overwhelmingly approved by the Senate, despite the earlier stance of the opposition.

Meanwhile, Senate has mandated its Committees on Women Affairs and Youth Development as well as Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to conduct an investigative hearing on rising child trafficking in the country.