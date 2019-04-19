Leaders of opposition political parties in Rivers State have commended Governor Nyesom Wike for involving them in the governance process, declaring that they will take advantage of his olive branch.

They expressed happiness that Wike has lived up to his pledge by constituting a multi-party committee to commence the transition into his second term.

Former AAC deputy governorship candidate, Bombar, praised Wike for his kind gesture by extending the olive branch to the opposition.

He promised to bring his expertise as a former security officer to bear in collaboration with the government and relevant stakeholders to ensure peace reigns supreme in the state.

“My contribution is to cooperate with the government of Rivers State to ensure peace reigns for the progress of all the people in the state.

“As a former security officer, I will ensure I work hand in hand with every member of the state to ensure peace is properly restored for the benefit of all,” he said.

Former member of the House of Assembly for Bonny Constituency, Aye Pepple, thanked God for the all-inclusive government in the state spearheaded by governor Wike.

Pepple said critical stakeholders will contribute their quota for the overall development of the state.

He lauded Wike for bringing the opposition to join hands with him to engender peace and move the state forward.

“I want to thank God for the politics of inclusion spearheaded by governor Wike.

“We are critical stakeholders in the state and it is time for us to join hands with the governor to contribute our quota for the development of the state. Rivers, as you know, is a peaceful state. The people must continue to ensure there is peace by supporting the government of the day,” Pepple said.

Immediate past chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council, Pastor Samuel Ihunwo, said over 20 members of opposition political parties were included in the inaugurated state Committee on Thanksgiving, four-year anniversary and inauguration of the governor’s second term. He hailed Wike for keeping to his promise, saying the governor has demonstrated he is really willing to work and serve the interest of Rivers people.

“I want to thank governor Wike for the wonderful gesture. He made a promise and we are here, today (yesterday), for the inauguration of the transition and inauguration committee.

“Over 20 opposition political parties are involved and it is a very welcome development. I want to tell you we didn’t lobby, it just came and that is to show the man is actually willing to work and serve the interest of Rivers state and to fulfil his promise of unity government and I want to say kudos to him,” he said.

On his part, governorship candidate of the Democratic People’s Party, Emmanuel Nwabrij thanked God for the prevailing peace in the state as according to him, without peace, no meaningful development can take place.

He commended Wike for bringing the opposition to join hands with him to develop the state, promising to bring to bear his expertise to ensure the state become a rally point among the comity of states.

Also, former special adviser to former governor Chibuike Amaechi, Kuro Briggs, praised the governor making him a part of his government, and promised to contribute his quota to move the state forward.

“First of all, I want to thank the governor who is our brother for deeming it fit to bringing me on board to be part of this inauguration.

“I am happy and I will contribute my quota to the state and we believe the state must move forward which is the hallmark of the governor Wike’s administration” he said.