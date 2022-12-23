From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has raised the alarm over alleged plot by Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma to frame its spokesman Ikenga Ugochinyere.

CUPP in a statement by its Chairman Steering Committee, Peter Ameh, disclosed that they are in possession said the Imo governor’s anger came on the heels of the exposure by the opposition coalition that he’s among those plotting to rig and undermine the 2023 general elections in imo and 14 other states.

Ameh therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector-General of Police and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, to stop the plan.

He said the coalition will petition foreign missions to secure Visa ban on Imo government officials.

The statement reads: “Since we uncovered plot by some politicians to stop INEC use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation system and tampering of voter register, Imo Gov’t has been threatening to harm our spokesman Ugochinyere and PDP Ideato North South house of reps candidate.

“Their plot to kill Ugochinyere will be there greatest undoing as they have met a man that will never stop until they are exposed. In the audio recording we have you can hear the Governor’s aide proudly and shamelessly saying he will arrest and harm Ugochinyere if he enters Imo. As our spokesman enter Imo today they should stay clear off his path. Anything done otherwise won’t be tolerated by the opposition. The IG of police should ensure miscreants and thugs like Chinasa Nwaneri are arrested and prosecuted.”