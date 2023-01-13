From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Eight candidates of various opposition political parties for Ika North-East constituency seat of Delta State House of Assembly on Friday stepped down their ambition for the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs. Marilyn Okowa Daramola.

The opposition parties include Accord Party, Action Alliance, New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), National Redemption Movement (NRM), APN and APP.

The candidates announced their stepping down at Boji-Boji Owa during the PDP campaign rally for Ika North-East Local Government Area. A similar rally earlier held at Agbor for Ika South Local Government Area.

Incumbent governor of Delta State and vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, hails from the area.

Speaking on behalf of the candidates, Andrew Akawe of Accord Party, said they stepped down for Okowa-Daramola for her to represent the constituency at the state House of Assembly.

“Mrs. Okowa-Daramola is a visionary leader. We met as candidates and took the decision to step down for her. We were candidates of various parties but today we are declaring for Marilyn Okowa to represent us at the House of Assembly,” he stated.

Others who dropped their ambition were

Ewere Okonta, Abraham Chinedu, Aliameke Chibueze, Samuel Sylvanus and Nzeribe Ngozi.

Addressing the crowds at Agbor and Boji-Boji Owa, Governor Okowa who spoke in his local Ika dialect, thanked his kinsmen for supporting his political career over the years.

The governor appealed to them to massively support the Atiku-Okowa presidential ticket and all candidates of the PDP, saying that it was a rare opportunity given to Ika nation to produce the next vice president of Nigeria.

According to him, the compensation for the PDP was for Ika nation to vote overwhelmingly for the party, even as he urged party faithful to take the message from house to house to woo over members of other political parties.

“The compensation is to produce massive votes for the PDP. We should go from door to door to convince members of other parties to support us in this rare opportunity which has been given to us.

“I am confident that we will win the election but we need the numbers so that we can speak with shoulders high in Aso Rock. For you to have a voice in Aso Rock and for it to be heard, we need the numbers.

“Like we have said in other rallies, Delta will produce at least one million votes for the PDP. Out of that, the share for Ika North-East is at least 100,000 votes while we expect Ika South to contribute at least 50,000 votes,” he said.

Okowa said he was overwhelmed by the turn out of supporters at his home coming, and urged them to vote all the candidates of PDP in the elections.

Speaking on the governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori, Okowa described him as loyal, trust worthy, accessible and humble, saying that he equitable develop all parts of the state if elected.

On his part, Oborevwori told the cheering crowd that he will build on the successes of the Okowa-led administration, and thanked the people for keeping faith with PDP over the years.

Oborevwori said the All Progressive Congress (APC) has brought untold on Nigerians, noting that the Atiku-Okowa ticket was out to rescue the country from the present precarious situation.

Others who spoke were the stage PDP chairman, Kingsley Esiso; state deputy governor, Kingsley Otuaro; and director of the state PDP campaign council, Funkekeme Solomon who said PDP built Nigeria from 1999 to 2015, and that APC destroyed it from 2015 to 2023, expressing that the PDP would bounce back to rescue it through the Atiku-Okowa ticket.