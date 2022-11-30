From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has described as harmless and not signs of partisanship, the recent comment attributed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, wherein he said he was happy with the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde’s membership of the G-5 governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

CUPP in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere said the attack and criticisms trailing the CJN over the comment is unnecessary, saying that it doesn’t mean the CJN is partisan.

Ugochinyere also said that the opposition parties don’t have any reason yet to doubt Ariwoola’s capacity as an eminent jurist.

He said the CJN is rebuilding the image of the apex court after years of assault, hence the current attack is from mischief makers trying to twist his comment on G5 governors.

While noting that they still have confidence in Ariwola leadership of Supreme Court, he however said CUPP is watching closely.

CUPP said: “The opposition parties understand fully well that issues bordering on misconceptions and misrepresentations are not new in times like this when the country is preparing for general elections, and when the citizens seek a free and fair election and unbiased judiciary.

“But the recent statement by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, which has continued to attract mixed reactions is absolutely harmless. We however will continue to have close watch and won’t hesitate to speak up, if we think otherwise. We urge Nigerians to ignore the clamour for CJN’s sack, these are actions of mischief makers trying to twist his comment on G5 governors.”