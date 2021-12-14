From Fred Itua, Abuja
Opposition coalition spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has described Governor Nyson Wike of Rivers State as a great apostle and true defender of democracy in Nigeria. He said other politicians should emulate him.
The spokesman in a birthday message to the Rivers State governor, said Wike is a true soldier of democracy who has won many political fights that have helped reshaped the country’s democracy
He said: “We join millions of Nigerians to celebrate you on this great day. Our nation’s history of democratic and constitutional advancement cannot be written without a full page dedicated to you.
“At great personal risk you have proven to be a great apostle, defender and unconquerable guard for our democracy. You have won many judicial and political fights that have reshaped our constitutional, electoral and economic order. You are a true federalist and champion of true fiscal federalism.”
