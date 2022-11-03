From Fred Itua, Abuja

Opposition spokesman Ikenga Ugochinyere has commended the federal government for ordering the withdrawal of the charges purportedly filed by Femi Falana against the chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, his wife and a few others based on false information over an alleged N170 million contract fraud with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

In a statement on Thursday, Ugochinyere described the case which has seen Mr Benjamin Joseph, owner of Citadel Oracle Concepts Limited, an Ibadan-based ICT retail firm, standing trial for falsely petitioning the Federal Government, alleging that Ekeh and others colluded in defrauding it and his company in executing the contract, as a hatchet job, capable of discouraging local investors.

He, therefore “commended the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), for the discontinuance.”

Ugochinyere said: “The directive was issued via the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and communicated in a letter dated October 28, 2022, from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of the Federation to the law firm of Falana and Falana. I want to highly commend the AGF for the discontinuance.

“I have always said it that this case was instigated by a hatchet job. So I am happy with this development, it’s a victory for democracy. I also commend the judiciary for its continued dedication and commitment to the rule of law in our democracy. I, therefore, appeal that Mr Benjamin Joseph, owner of Citadel Oracle Concepts Limited and his accomplices should be prosecuted.”