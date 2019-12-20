Peter Anosike

Former Secretary, Orlu Constituent Assembly, the umbrella body of old Orlu indigenes, Prince Philips Anyakudo has called on the defeated governorship candidates in the March 9, governorship election in Imo State to join hands with Governor Emeka Ihedioha to move the state forward.

In this interview, he said that at this point in time in the history of Imo State, there is no need for distracting the governor who is hell-bent on righting the wrongs of the Okorocha administration.

He also spoke on other issues.

What is your reaction to the Appeal Court`s confirmation of Ihedioha`s March 9, governorship election?

Well, what the Appeal Court did was just to lend credence to what Imo people did in March 9, 2019, because on that day, they trooped out in their numbers to elect Emeka Ihedioha as their governor. If you go through my interviews before the election, I stated it clearly that Ihedioha was the best candidate and that Ndi-Imo should vote for him.

I rallied my Orlu brothers and sisters for him, knowing fully that he would deliver on his promises to the people of Imo State. I want you to know that I and most of the candidates are on first name term. I was the very first person that told Owelle Rochas Okorocha to stop vying for the presidency and run for the office of the governor of Imo state.

I was also among those that shouldered his election in 2011. I was with Ifeanyi Araraume in Benin in the 90s and Chief Hope Uzodinma is a brother and a friend to me. The only person that I am not close to is Uche Nwosu because we are not contemporaries. I know them very well and as close friends I know their capabilities.

We also do tell ourselves the truth at close quarters. It is all about trust. For Ihedioha, I have known him for more than 35 years.

He has not been talking from both sides of his mouth like most Nigerian politicians do and as a good party man, he does not jump from one party to another. He also keeps to his promises. I remember one day before the election, him and myself were together in his car on our way to Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu`s country home, he told me his dreams for the people of Imo State if he wins the election.

It was clear as daylight that he has his plans clearly thought out. He knew what he was going to do even before he won the election.

The information at my disposal is that the defeated candidates are heading to the Supreme court.

Well, it is their constitutional right. But they should know that morality and good conscience do not support what they are doing. I am from Orlu zone, a prince from Ekwe Kingdom. Our family is the ruling family in Ekwe. But there is what is known as ofo and ogu, translated into English language to mean equity and justice. In the traditional Igbo society, going against this is practically trying to commit suicide.

We have been clamouring for rotation of power in Imo State. Orlu people, where Okorocha, Uzodinma, and Uche Nwosu hail from has ruled Imo State for 16 years; that is eight years each for Chief Udenwa and Owelle Okorocha.

Okigwe zone where my friend Araraume hails from has done four years under Chief Ikedi Ohakim. But Owerri zone where Ihedioha hails from, nothing at all. So, in all honesty, these people are trying to offend God. That is why if you read all my interviews before the election, I was saying that the Orlu zone should support Owerri zone and Emeka Ihedioha in particular because what is good for the goose is also good for the gander. That is why I am seeing this gang up against Ihedioha as an abomination.

I know that since INEC rightfully declared Ihedioha duly elected, the other defeated candidates formed an unholy alliance with the hope of outwitting God and the people of Imo State but it will not work. One with God is the majority. They have ganged up but Ihedioha is with God and Ndi-Imo; therefore, the harder they come, the harder they will be falling.

Ndi-Imo have made their choice based on competence, equity, and justice. Whoever wants otherwise is simply fighting God. If they fail at the Supreme Court, which I know that they will, let them also go to ECOWAS Court, they will also fail. Nobody can change the will of the people or outsmart God.

What advice do you have for Ndi-Imo?

The advice that I have for Ndi-Imo is good followership. You must be a good follower for the leader to be able to give his best. Even God in heaven needs our praises for him to meet our needs. By showing our candid support and love to our leader, he will draw down the rain and when this happens, all of us would be better for it. Ihedioha, unlike Okorocha, does not play to the gallery. He is a very serious-minded person. So, he naturally works quietly and right now, I can tell you that Imo State is going through a process of evolution.

But many people have not noticed this. So, Ndi-Imo should realize the fact that a governor who genuinely cares for them, who means well, who is serious-minded is now on the saddle and would do all that he promised during his campaign because that is in his character.

He is not the type that crams two seconds high sounding words and begin to parrot it about and begin to call himself an orator. Imo is now in good hands and I am begging Ndi-Imo to give him maximum support and cooperation. For my friends who lost the governorship election, I am also appealing to them to stop distracting the governor with court cases so that he would focus on governance.

Everybody knew that in 2019, it would be the turn of Owerri zone to produce the governor of Imo State and somebody from Owerri zone won the governorship. They should not try to distort the peaceful co-existence of Imo people because what they are doing now does not have the support of ofo na ogu (equity and justice).