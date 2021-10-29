The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), the Nigerian opposition coalition, has described the purported removal of the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Ayuba Abok by eight, out of 24 members of the Assembly as a rehearsal by President Muhammadu Buhari on how to use the barrel of the gun to remain in power beyond 29th May, 2023.

The coalition said it suspects the connivance of the Federal Government, and questioned why security agents were deployed to the Assembly early Thursday morning.

Spokesman of CUPP, Imo Ugochinyere, said members behind the alleged removal, didn’t form as quorom as required by law. He described the move as illegal.

He said in a statement: “Nigerians should ask, how did the administration come up with the plan to deploy trigger happy Police and SSS personnel to the House of Assembly as early as 6am to provide cover for only 8 members of the House of Assembly to purport to remove the Speaker?

“It is clear that only 8 members of the Assembly did not form quorum and the House Rules which guide activities of the state legislature did not permit such an undemocratic situation where security forces will restrain members from accessing the Chambers while providing cover for only 8 members.

“The administration has now tried again and perhaps believes it has perfected the system it tried severally at the National Assembly to force leadership change.

The joke of what happened on the Plateau is on those who despite all evidence still refer to General Muhammadu Buhari as a reformed democrat. The shame is on them.

“President Buhari deployed security forces which he alone has power to deploy to desecrate democracy in Plateau.

The impunity of the APC and Governor Lalong must be curtailed now by the people of Plateau State. The Governor knows and is no longer in doubt that he has become so unpopular that he cannot mobilize all members of the House from his Party.

“APC has 15 members of the House, but the Governor could only mobilise eight. How unpopular could a Party in power be? Nigerians must know at this point that the sin which Hon. Ayuba Abok is alleged to have committed against the APC and the Governor is that he gave Governor Simon Lalong an ultimatum to protect his citizens.

“This is like reminding the Governor that he had failed in his primary duty. These reactions are irrefutable evidence that President Buhari, the APC and Governor Lalong are comfortable with the insecurity and wanton killings in the country, particularly in the Plateau.

“We therefore call on the nine PDP members of the House of Assembly and the 7 courageous members of the APC to insist that Ayuba Abok remains the Speaker. They should resist these myopic wannabe tyrants who cannot respect the tenets of constitutional democracy and principles of separation of powers.

“This is yet another wakeup call for all Nigerians to remain vigilant and watch this tyrannical regime closely and be ready to reclaim our country from them. We must not allow them foist insecurity and killings on the country and use that as an avenue to elongate their regrettable and disastrous stay in power.”