From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), has summoned emergency meeting in Abuja to deliberate and reach a decision on the continued stay of the Director General of Department of State Services, DSS, Yusuf Bichi in office in view of his recent activities which undermines President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise of free and fair election with strong institution that should not be undermined.

The opposition leaders, in a statement by its steering Committee Secretary High Chief Peter Ameh worries over alleged repeated involvement of the DSS DG in activities which threatened the very hope for a credible election starting with the numerous alleged legal attacks and plot to force INEC Chairman, Yakubu Mahmoud out of office which was linked to the dss, and the recent attempt to stop the currency redesign and cash withdrawal limit which will stop vote buyers and failed plot to remove the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele from office using a fake and fabricated terrorism charges.

The Coalition further expressed concerns over the attack and assault on Opposition candidates especially the physical attack and detention of NNPP governorship candidate, Abba Yusuf on the orders of the DG DSS wife, Aisha and use of dss officials to stop him from boarding the aircraft, the failed assassination attempt on the opposition spokesperson Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and failed move to frame him for arson to cover the voter register fraud tagged omuma magic, the arrest and illegal detention/ attack on President of Middle Belt youth Forum and PDP House of Assembly Candidate, Godwin Meliga, the DSS refusal to arrest those behind voter register fraud Omuma Magic plus other attacks and clampdown on people with opposing views.

CUPP said: “The recent aggressive unwarranted behavior of DSS operatives is becoming a huge source of concern. Over the weeks DSS operatives have deviated from their mandate and resolved to hunt individuals carrying out their constitutionally recognized duties.

“First was the plot to get INEC Chairman and CBN Governor sacked.

“Now we read on the news that Aisha Bichi, the wife of the director-general of the State Security Service, SSS, Yusuf Bichi, has ordered the arrest of the Kano governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Abba Yusuf, and barred him from boarding a Max Air flight from Kano to Abuja on Sunday night.

“These acts are signs that the DSS might be one of the problems to a successful 2023 election, hence the need for opposition leaders to meet and take far reaching decision. The meeting invitation which was signed by Opposition Coalition steering Committee Secretary Peter Ameh/ Labour Party BOT chieftain will have in attendance all members of the opposition alliance at the cupp Hqrs.”