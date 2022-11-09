From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties, (CUPP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, of allegedly selling properties in the state before the swearing in of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship-elect, Ademola Adeleke, on November 27.

CUPP in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said Oyetola who’s pained because he lost election to Adeleke, has resolved that nothing must remain in or for Osun State when the new governor takes over in less than three weeks.

The opposition parties therefore warned the outgoing governor to desist from this childish and evil act and focus on vacating office soon.

The statement reads: “In Mr Oyetola’s wicked judgement, nothing must remain in or for Osun State when the new Governor takes over in few weeks time from now. I can reliably inform that there is a mad rush selling virtually all government cars and in some cases, the carting away of automobiles is being coordinated.

“In fact it is confirmed that one of the vehicles that have been evacuated out of Osun is now damaged somewhere in Ibadan.

“Well God will shame those who wish that the state cripples because they lost election. We advise some of the big names local industrialists who are involved in this non human face act to desist. It is nothing enviably honourable on the part of these infractors for the new government to come after those of them who are supposed to be stakeholders in the state building agenda.

“This is why I in my personal opinion think that Alhaji TAFLAD should rescind and back out because his name is propping in the reports flying around. He has contributed to Osun industrialisation drive than to become a victim when those who ate the bulk will have disappeared.

“Unlike them, the CEO of TAFLAD has an investment in Osun State which he can not desire must fold up. I beg him to help himself at the long run. No economic saboteur against the destiny of Osun State no matter how big or mighty shall be spared after November 27th. This is an admonition, let those who have hears hearken lest they blame themselves later. Ire ooo.”