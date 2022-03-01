From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has warned the Department of State Services (DSS) to stop threatening the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, over his comment on some of the bye-elections held in the country over the weekend.

The CUPP made its position known in a press statement on Tuesday by its spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

The DSS had in a statement on Monday warned Ayu to stop making what it called unguarded statements against the DSS and other security agencies in the country.

Ayu had at a political function in Owerri said the PDP will not use security agencies to harass and intimidate innocent citizens when it takes over from the ruling party.

CUPP, in the statement, said Ayu was right in his comment on the use of security agencies to manipulate electoral process, especially in Imo State.

It said the Ngor Okpala election in particular has shown that the DSS was becoming the All Progressives Congress (APC) army.

The statement read: “The coalition of opposition political parties is not comfortable with the threat issued by the DSS to the national chairman of the PDP on a matter that is clear to all that the chairman is right.

“We urge the DSS to stay with its constitutional role of protecting lives and property in conjunction with other security agencies instead of jumping into the political arena and threatening opposition leaders.

“It is clear to all that the bye-election held in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State was heavy compromised to the advantage of the ruling party, hence the DSS did not have to grandstand on the issue.

“That bye-election showed without any iota of doubt that the DSS is an army of the ruling APC and we insist that that election should be cancelled.

“We are aware that truckloads of security agencies – police, DSS, Navy, Air Force and armed thugs were moved to Ngor Okpala LGA on the eve of the election to unleash violence on the people. We insist that the election in that local government should be cancelled.”