The APC has accused leaders of the PDP of sponsoring and playing politics with the #EndSARS protest.

The party in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said nothing could be evidential than the public admittance by leaders of #EndSARS protest in Akwa Ibom State that Governor Udom Emmanuel gave N4 million for onward sharing to the protesting youths in Uyo, the state capital.

“The governing APC will not join issues with the opposition PDP on the development which the #ENDSARS protest has taken. The party will rather place on record how PDP and it’s leaders are directly and indirectly sponsoring the protest and playing politics with the development.

“Since the protest started, PDP elements have taken over the social media making various unguarded assertions thereby fuelling the protest.

“It is on record that one of the leaders of #EndSARS protest in Akwa Ibom State three days ago publicly admitted that the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, gave N4 million for onward sharing to the protesting youth in Uyo, the state capital.

“Kufre Carter, one of the organisers of the protest reportedly said he got a call from the governor’s aide on youth matters whom he said told him that the governor gave N4 million to be shared to the protesters.

“The APC caretaker committee chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has rightly noted the hidden agenda in the #EndSARS protests. Like our chairman said, all leaders,including PDP, should know that it is only when the country exists in peace that one can achieve their goals, you cannot be a leader through chaos, it will not be well. We, however, repeat our appeal to the protesting youths to give dialogue and peace a chance while ignoring insensitive fuelling by the PDP,” he said.