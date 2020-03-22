The All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the plan by the opposition party.

Spokesman of the APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, insisted that PDP’s stand amounted to yet another effort to intimidate the Apex Court.

“This is criminal and irresponsible for a party that had once ran the country for an uninterrupted period of 16 years. Being voted out of power for maladministration should not make the PDP seek to bring the country down by taking actions or making statements that are targeted at undermining a critical state institution like the judiciary.

“PDP has unfortunately come to be known for deploying blackmail and intimidation of state institutions as a strategy to circumvent or derail processes and procedures that are at variance with any of its inordinate interests.

“Unfortunately, they have failed woefully on the Zamfara matter, even as we reiterate that PDP is not a party to our intra-party matter before the Supreme Court.

“There is a world of difference between the Supreme Court review sought on the Zamfara matter and the matters that the Supreme Court dismissed regarding Imo and Bayelsa states.

“Unlike what happened in Bayelsa and Imo, in Zamfara, the Supreme Court is not being requested to review its decision. Far from it. The unique thing about Zamfara’s case at the Supreme Court is that the APC is not attacking the judgement of their Lordships but only praying that they vary their consequential order for the purpose of justice.