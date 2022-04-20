From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State, Malam Kabiru Usman has accused those campaigning against Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of planning to distort his developmental efforts.

He said Yahaya, in the last three years, had transformed Gombe into a city that is up-to-date in every aspect.

“The development has gone beyond our imagination. Anybody concerned about Gombe and not his pockets will surely support our governor, anybody not supporting the governor is against Gombe State and we will surely show them the way, just like we did during the 2019 election,” said Usman after a Ramadan Iftar hosted by the governor in honour of his friends and associates.

Usman, who is federal commissioner, representing Gombe State in the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) claimed some of those aspiring and campaigning for offices in the state had “destroyed some other places and returned to destroy Gombe” but that the people would not give them the opportunity.

“I am sure we wouldn’t want to see Gombe moving backward. As it stands now if we allow those people to take the mantle of Gombe, the state will surely find itself backward, I am speaking based on knowledge and in front of you people that know what the country is going through. We have to stand strong in our support for APC so that we will all benefit, because no politician or party can say that the developments by our governor is not a job well done.”