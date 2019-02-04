Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed has raised concerns about the forthcoming general elections, alleging that the opposition is working to enlist the support of some foreign countries to scuttle the process.

The minister said a new intelligence report shows that the opposition is working to receive the backing of key countries like the United States and the United Kingdom to bolster its claims that the government is not committed to a free and fair election.

Presidential and National Assembly elections are billed for February 16, with Governorship and State Assembly elections scheduled for March 2.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the minister claimed that there is a credible evidence that the opposition, using the Conference of United United Political Parties (CUPP), which he likened to the infamous Association of Better Nigeria (ABN), is attempting to scuttle the general elections.