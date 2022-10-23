From Fred Itua, Abuja

Opposition spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has called on the national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu to prove that he’s an honest person by resigning from his position.

Ugochinyere’s call followed Anyanwu’s statement in a recent interview that Governor Nyesom Wike of River State, is not fighting the party’s presidential and vice-presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, but rather seeking for equity and justice.

In a statement on Sunday, Ugochinyere accused Anyanwu of playing double sides and deceiving the party’s national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

He said Anyanwu is misleading Ayu for his selfish interest, and stop talking about Governor Wike, as he has been ungrateful to him.

He also said aggrieved members of the party are not against Ayu because of Wike, but his greed to hand on to power despite need for power balancing.

Ugochinyere said Ayu’s desperation to hang on to power, has made marketing PDP difficult in the South and may hamper the party’s chances of winning election come 2023.

He said: “the corruption and bribery allegation against Ayu have presented a huge credibility problem for PDP, the removal of Ayu will offer a new confidence in rebuilding the party. I have times without number appealed to Ayu and Anyanwu not to drag the image of the Party to the mud and cried at the briefing that PDP is facing a marketing challenges with Ayu still in office.

“Ayu’s refusal to convene a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee to deliberate on the report of the reconciliation panel set up by the Board of Trustees is evidence that he is untrustworthy. Aggrieved members are not against Ayu because of Wike, but Ayu’s greed to hand on to power despite need for power balancing.”