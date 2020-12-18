From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

National Coordinator Benue Rebirth Movement, Air Vice Marshal Monday Morgan has stressed that the neglect of the minorities in the ruling class is responsible for underdevelopment and some of the crises in the country.

AVM Morgan made this disclosure at the 2020 Akweya Television presentation of awards and launch of M50 million appeal fund held in Abuja, yesterday.

He explained that peace could only be achieved when all the zones are given equal opportunities,that unity is crucial for advancement.

He said “The agitation that I lead is the collective anger or the pains in the minds of so many minorities in Nigeria.if the minority voices are not heard then there will be no peace, equity and justice in a nation .If these exited then there will be peace and progress for any nation.

” In an environment where the minorities are short out of prominence,they would struggle through many means to emerge. If you practice oppression how do you think those manorities will give you support when you are in need of it.

He further disagreed with the notion that the minorities would punish the majorities ,if given opportunities, saying that politics is a game of number.

He stated that the right thing should be done which is the relinquishment of political powers among all the zones.

Morgan added that the Benue Rebirth Movement would collaborate with the Akweya Television to preach peace across the country.

The Managering director,Odoh Dugo Okenyodo, earlier in his remarks said the television is out to preach peace in the country through its history, recognize those that have contributed to the development of Akweya communities in the middle belt and Nigeria at large.

Gov. Samuel Ortom,AVM Morgan,Abba Moro others were awarded.