Charles Nwaoguji and Merit Ibe

The Organised Private Sector has called on Federal government to provide infrastructural development in the country as this is only to drive the economy. The National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya SaratuIiya Aliyu, said governments at all levels should earnestly work on development of infrastructure, improvement in power, roads and rail.

Aliyu, who stated at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair, noted this would significantly improve the conduct of businesses in Nigeria, ensure value creation and industrialisation especially in the manufacturing and technology sectors. “This would also promote new technology, innovation in all sectors, which are crucial to industrialisation,” she added.

However, she said without good infrastructure in place, industrialisation will not happen and without industrialisation, there would be no development.

“I therefore want to use this opportunity to once again call on governments at state and National levels to pay more attention to development of Infrastructure,” she said. She commended the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his support to the chamber movement in Lagos State.

According to her, this has ensured that the prevailing viable business environment in the state continues to exist and thrive, and play a role in nurturing the economy of Lagos State to develop and become the fifth largest economy in Africa. She noted that the Lagos International Trade Fair has grown in leaps and bounds, bringing together both local and international manufacturers and business operators. It has become a place for networking and meeting local and international investors.

“We in NACCIMA are indeed very proud of what the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has achieved and we congratulate the leadership and staff of the association, ably led by the President, Mr. Babatunde Paul Ruwase,” she said.

She said that LCCI has successfully established a distinctive way of attracting and linking national manufacturers, suppliers, buyers and users of a wide spread of goods and services as well as opportunities for investment and trade promotion. This is fully in line with the brand promise, “Connecting Businesses, Creating Values”.