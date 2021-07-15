From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Commander, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and General Officer Commanding 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Ibrahim Ali has urged Journalists in Plateau to report balanced and objective reports to promote peaceful co-existence in the State.

Gen. Ali disclosed this during a press briefing with Journalists at the Headquarters of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in Jos and said the Command will partner with the media in the interest of peace.

He described the media as critical partners in the search for lasting peace in the state and urged Journalists to always verify their information before going to press.

“Since I took over this Command some few days ago, I have gone to Zango Kataf in Southern Kaduna because of the Insecurity there to meet with some of the stakeholders to talk peace.

“I will not take side with any group, I will be fair and just to everybody. I urge all Journalists to always balanced and be objective in their reportage, we will open our doors for you to ensure that the right stories goes out.”

Gen. Ali called for sincerity on the part of community leaders and urged them to expose criminal elements hiding in their respective villages.

