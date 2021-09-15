From Gyang Bere, Jos

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) has bust a drug syndicate and recovered 248 blocks of substance suspected to be cannabis estimated to be about 7.5 million naira at Manchok – Jos Road in Kaura, Kaduna State.

Military Information Officer Major Ishaku Takwa, in a statement in Jos, said the substance was concealed in a Toyota Camry car with registration number Lagos, KJA 150 EG.

According to him, the suspects, ex-Corporal Essien Friday, a 60-year-old retired Army personnel, and 50-year-old Ibrahim Ali, were arrested by the troops during a stop-and-search operation.

Major Takwa noted that the suspects claimed that they were contracted to convey the illicit substance to Yola, Adamawa State from Ondo State.

‘Other items recovered from the suspects include 18 wraps of Indian hemp ready for smoking, 2 smartphones, 3 travelling bags, one lighter and 2 wallets containing Five Hundred and Seventy Naira (N570) only,’ he reported.

‘The suspects and items recovered have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Plateau State Command for further investigation.’

OPSH Commander Major General Ibrahim Ali commended the troops for their vigilance and doggedness in preventing criminals from carrying out their activities.

He reiterated the determination of his Command to flush out criminals in Plateau and environs.

Gen Ali said OPSH will continue to collaborate with law-abiding citizens to ensure crime free society and enjoin members of the public to continue to support security agencies with credible information on criminal activities.

