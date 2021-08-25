From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A pan-Yoruba self-determination group, Oodua People’s Sovereign Movement (OPSOM), has vowed to resist the establishment of grazing routes in Yorubaland as being moved by the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This commitment was made by the organisation at the inaugural meeting of its governing council, which was chaired by the Convener, Mr Maxwell Adeleye.

The meeting, which had in attendance all the 10 members of the governing council, ratified the objectives of the organisation, which is public interest advocacies with a view to supporting the self-determination’s right of the Yoruba people.

The OPSOM, registered under the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), being led by a renowned historian, Prof Banji Akintoye, expressed its displeasure in the way the ‘Federal Government has consistently devised means to ensure the establishment cattle colonies in Yorubaland through a backdoor policy of tracing and reclaiming abandoned and archaic practice of grazing routes that had been in existence in the 1960s.

‘The council resolved to apply the instrumentalities of the law, media and intellectualism to fight what is considered illegality and a subtle attempt at land grabbing in favour of certain parts of the country.’

Director of Media and Communications, OPSOM, Mr Femi Oluwajuyitan, states further that the council also ratified the appointment of some people as interim management executive of the group, comprising Mrs Tosin Adeleye, as deputy coordinator; Oladapo Kayode, as Director of Legal and Compliance; Sola Adefehinti as Director of Finance and Administration; Mayokun Irekefe as Director of Research, Planning and Strategy; Kehinde Timilehin as Deputy Director of Administration and Finance; and Desmond Adeyeye as Director of Contacts and Mobilisation.

The council also agreed to give more room for consultations on the appointment of the national coordinator as the deputy coordinator, Tosin Adeleye, was mandated to act as coordinator, pending the formal appointment of the national coordinator.