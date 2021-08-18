By Merit Ibe and Henry Uche

President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Sam Ohuabunwa, has emphasised the need for committed leadership that would motivate the country to optimise its human and material resources to attain global competitiveness.

Ohuabunwa noted that it was necessary in a nation where justice, equity and fair play reign, adding that when this is achieved, citizens will be contented.

Highlighting current challenges facing the country to include poverty, corruption, injustice and insecurity, he explained that solving poverty would largely solve the problem of corruption while solving injustice will deal with insecurity.

Ohuabunwa, who is the convener of the New Nigeria Group(NNG), made the remark at the launch of the Lagos chapter of the group and the inaugural national stakeholders’ meeting yesterday where he dwelt on the need to work hard and smart to raise the country’s productivity and increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Organised Private Sector (OPS) posited that the country needs creative and innovative Nigerians with entrepreneurial mindset ready to optimise the 4th industrial revolution and are determined to create a nation that works for all.

Explaining its core values of knowledge, industry, integrity, patriotism, justice, freedom and godliness, he said the group’s vision is to make Nigeria become a first world nation, where all the citizens live in harmony, are treated equally to achieve peace and prosperity and a nation that works for all.

According to him, “Industrialisation, youth development, poverty eradication are my top priorities. We need a brand new digital leaders who perfectly understand political economics that can build a robust economy.

“The current crop of politicians have run out of ideas, they have nothing to offer at all, you can see how the country is. It is as a result of poor ideas and backward policies. We want a country that works for all, we need to tackle poverty, insecurity and other crimes bedevilling the country.”

“The new Nigeria we seek must be birthed by a crop of Nigerians who are principled and with high moral and spiritual strength to stand up for what is right and righteous.

“To make Nigeria become a first-world nation, where all the citizens live in harmony, are treated equally to achieve peace and prosperity for all (A Nation that works for all)

“We plan to mobilise like-minded citizens to install enlightened, visionary and committed leadership in Nigeria that will motivate the country to optimise its human and material resources to attain global competitiveness.