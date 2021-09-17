By Lukman Olabiyi

O’odua Progressive Union (OPU) has told the Federal Government to be sincere with itself by calling a spade a spade in addressing the challenges facing the country.

In a statement by its Director of Communication, Alhaji Akeem Apena, it stated that it was inappropriate for government to describe Yoruba nation agitators as terrorists when their action had nothing to do with such.

OPU held that the description of terrorist only fit Boko Haram, Miyetti Allah, bandits and not the Yoruba nation agitators who are back by law to agitate for secession.

The group, however, urged the Federal Government to address the various security challenges in the country, and leave the Yoruba nation agitators alone.

Speaking against the backdrop of recent attack by government on Yoruba nation agitators for associating with the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), the group said it was most unfortunate for government to judge the Yoruba nation agitators by the company they keep.

OPU stated that the Yoruba nation agitators had committed no offence by joining other like-minded groups in driving home their self-determination agenda.

It pointed out that the Federal Government, rather than addressing pertinent issues bordering on insecurity across the country, has shifted its focus to attack agitators and trample upon their civic rights.

“Garuba Shehu is always in the media for the wrong reason. He should be told that the call for self-determination was not accidental. It came up as a result of of the growing tension, including kidnappings, killings and banditry, spreading across the country,

“The United Nations rally was to raise our voices against the unjust nepotism, corruption, kidnappings and killings in the country. And we have strategically approached the UN to lend our voices against the Federal Government’s failures to tackle the security challenges in the country, “

Apenahowever, dismissed Shehu’s warning against Yoruba nation agitators, insisting that the UN is a global meeting arena reputed for its purposeful agenda, and cannot fall for the Federal Government’s subterfuge.

“Garuba Shehu needs to check his dictionary very well before calling the Yoruba nation agitators terrorists.The FG has embarked on using blackmail as a tool to denigrate all the groups by calling them names and also urging the UN to ignore our demand for justice,safety and peaceful approach towards achieving the best for our race. But it is also sad that the FG has never tagged Boko Haram, Bandits and killer herdsmen, Miyetti Allah and other groups terrorists group.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.