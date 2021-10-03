Adams stated that OPU had developed an enduring blueprints for projecting the developmental agenda of the Yoruba race, expressed hope such blueprints would take care of the future exigencies and challenges of the race.

“OPU is driven by the only desire to promote Yoruba cultural identity and strive for the progress of our race. Over the last ten years,our organization has been spreading its tentacles, and now it is in 96 countries of the world. And we have made remarkable progress in the area of mobilization, as well as building strong ties among all members, “he said.

Adams,however,appealed to all members, especially, in Europe to justify their individual strengths and potentials by bringing to the fold reputable members that are ready to share in the dreams of the diaspora organization.

“At the end of this meeting, I believe this year summit would be able to proffer lasting solutions to most of the problems, especially, in health economy, education,and agric sectors among others”,

“This gathering would also raise the hope of the Yoruba nation, assuring them about the prospects of a bright and rewarding future, especially, for the youths”

Earlier in his opening remarks,OPU European Coordinator, Chief Victor Mobolaji Adewale,who is also the Akingbayi Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, expressed hope that the 2021 edition of the Summit would broker peace and broaden the knowledge base of all members and participants.

He, however, pointed out that the COVID-19 global health issues and challenges of last year really affected the world economy.

“COVID-19 created a big lacuna in the life of every country,but the most important thing is that the world has adjusted and still working towards full recovery from the global threats”.

“Today, we have come together as one big family to assess the past years, and formulate worthy ideas that will lead us to a greater future”

From the theme of the summit tagged “Setting Developmental Agenda for Yorubaland”.It showed that idea of setting a new, lasting developmental agenda for our race came as an immediate response to recover the loss ground and project the big picture of the OPU dream to the world. And I am sure it would be an amazing experience to be part of this annual summit” he said.