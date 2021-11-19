In its determination to alleviate the sufferings of the widows of the deceased’s members of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), the Canada chapter of the Oodua Progressives Union (OPU) has distributed over 100 grinding machines to the widows.

This came barely a week after OPC celebrated its annual Heroes Day, where widows went home with cash gifts. The event held at OPC’s national secretariat (Oodua House), Ikeja, Lagos.

Presenting the grinding machines to the widows, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, who is also the national coordinator, said the Canada chapter of OPU was moved by the generosity displayed last week by the OPC and decided to extend their hands of generosity to empower the wives of the deceased’s members.

“I commend members of the OPU Canada chapter for extending their hands of generosity to wives of our fallen heroes. It was a testimony of our resolve to keep the hope alive. The grinding machines would enhance their businesses and help in taking care of their upkeep.

“It is a good empowerment content. And personally, I would definitely replicate the gesture in no long time.

“Those that fell in the course of the struggle to liberate our race were not dead. Their memories still lived on and they surely deserved to be honoured and remembered for paying the supreme price. We decided to put smiles on the faces of their wives by supporting them financially.”

