From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Amanyanabo of Opu-Nembe Kingdom in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, King Biobelemoye Josiah, has rejected food items presented to him by the Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company.

The food items which include a cow, bags of rice, bottles of wine, vegetable oil, and tin tomatoes were gifted to the King for Christmas.

However King Josiah who had not touched any of the items instructed that the food items be returned over the weekend following failure of the company to meet the collective demands of the community.

According to investigations part of the demands of the community include the provision of a generator to power the community, payment of indigenous contractors and employment of youths.

The Monarch was said to have described the gifts as an embarrassment to the traditional institution noting that the company has demonstrated clear insensitivity to the plight of the people.

Speaking on the development, Mr Ayerite Moses, youth president of Opu-Nembe Kingdom, who took the food items to the company’s office in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on behalf of King Josiah, said the King has rejected the Greek gifts.

Moses in an interview said the community needs a generating set to power the community which has been promised by Aiteo, employment for the youths of the community and payment of indigenous contractors that have been neglected by the oil firm.

