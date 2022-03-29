By Monica Iheakam
Dancer and fitness instructor, Ukalina Celine Opuwari, has emphasised the need for dancing as an important form of fitness with lots of benefits for weight loss and improved health
Opuwari, the CEO of Boogie Bee Entertainment, said this at the Afro Groove Afrik Dance Fitness event held at the national Stadium Surulere over the weekend.
Knowing she was dealing with a group of people who all had varying levels of fitness, the Maltina Dance All Season two winner, broke the dance workout down into a few different stages. She started with some warmups and stretching as participants danced to the blaring sound of music from the speakers.
“Dance is very important, it is a high energy workout to keep fit and healthy, it helps the mood, weight loss with good posture, when you inculcate dance as an exercise you would become fit.I want to use dance to celebrate fitness in our own way. Due to dance, I don’t look my age and it has exposed me to the world, Opuwri began.
“Everyone needs to keep fit and what better way than to combine dance with it. People are done with working out in their living rooms, going to the gym to lift weight, but with dance the fun is exceptional”
