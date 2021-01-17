From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Troops of the Joint military spike codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke ( OPWS) have reportedly arrested two suspected gunmen loyal to the late Benue’s militia warlord, Terwase Akwaza ,popularly known as ‘Gana’.

Daily Sun gathered that the suspects were arrested after they allegedly attacked some persons in Dyom village ,near Senga community, in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area(LGA) of the state Sources from the area told newsmen that the armed militias who were said to have been terrorising the Sankera axis had continued their trade even months after the death of their leader. It was, however, gathered that two of the armed bandits were arrested by men of the Operation Whirl Stroke, who swiftly stormed the scene before the attackers would beat a retreat.The OPWS troops were also said to have recovered weapons, including one AK47, ammunition and one locally made riffle from the armed bandits who reportedly dressed in military camouflage.Addressing newsmen on the attack on Sunday, Security Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom, Lt. Col. Paul Hemba, (rtd), said the timely intervention of the OPWS troops averted what would have been a major bloodbath in the community.He said the bandits had suddenly stormed the village and started shooting sporadically in all directions while also burning down houses: “These were armed men in military camouflage said to be loyalists of the late Gana. They stormed the area, shot and killed three persons and also burnt down houses in the community.”