From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, (OPWS) said it has arrested two kidnappers and rescued two kidnap victims from the hands of their abductors in Benue state.

The troops said it also foiled an attempted kidnap in Zaki-Biam, Ukum Local Government Area, (LGA) of Benue state and arrested two of the kidnappers.

They also foiled another kidnap attempt in Wukari LGA of Taraba state and rescued two kidnap victims.

Public Relations Officer, OPWS, Flight Lieutenant, Audu Hussaini Katty disclosed in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Sunday.

He said, “Acting on a credible human intelligence on activities of kidnappers, on 2nd December, 2022, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke deployed to Zaki-Biam swiftly mobilised and moved to the kidnap scene and arrested two notorious kidnappers named Messrs Kperai Daniel And Kanyitor Chiangi.

“The two criminals were known to have specialized in kidnapping locals for ransom. They are currently undergoing investigation after which they would be handed over to the relevant authority for prosecution.

“In a related development, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke rescued two kidnap victims from their abductors.

“The victims Mr Gunda Hemenga and Sunday Saatyo were abducted and taken into the bush (by the kidnappers) on 3rd December, 2022 along Rafin Kada-Kado road of Bom village in Wukari LGA of Taraba state.

“Troops trailed the kidnappers rout out with hot pursuit forcing the kidnappers to abandone their victims. The two victims have since been reunited with their families.”

Katty also stated that OPWS who were on patrol along the Makurdi-Lafia road foiled an armed robbery attempt and delivered the victim from the hands of the robbers.

According to him, the troops while on routine patrol along Makurdi-Lafia road foiled an armed robbery incident and rescued one Mr Samuel Ishaya who was attacked by the the armed robbers while plying the road on the 2 December 2022 at about 7:45pm.

He said the robbers on sighting the troops abandoned the victim and dashed into the bush.