From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The joint Military spike Operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have reportedly stormed the homes of two traditional rulers in Benue after they were suspected to be in possession of some arms and ammunition.

The affected traditional rulers are District Head of Cha (Mue Ter Cha), His Royal Highness, Chief Utambe Adzer and District Head of Lumbuv, Chief Teran Kwaghbo both in Ukum local government area of Benue state.

Daily Sun gathered that while Chief Adzer was arrested, his counterpart escaped through the back door when he got wind that the troops were already in his compound.

However, sources disclosed to newsmen arms and ammunition as well as other weapons were allegedly uncovered at their palaces.

It was further gathered that when the troops got to the palace of Chief Kwaghbo and attempted to arrest him, he escaped with one AK47 through a back door.

It was alleged that chief Kwaghbo ran away when he was heard that his counterpart had been arrested and the soldiers were told that he is in possession of six AK47 that are being used for perpetrating crimes in both Benue and Taraba States.

A source from the area who spoke on the condition of anonymity told our correspondent that OPWS troops acted on credible information to uncover those weapons in the palaces of the two chiefs following the activities of some armed Bandits in their domains.

“It was at about 10:30pm on Friday when we saw some soldiers moving towards the palace of Mue Ter Cha. Then the next moment, we saw that the military have arrested the Chief. We also saw them bringing out some arms which we heard were discovered in his house.

“They equally raised down the round hut located in the palace suspected to be housing the weapons and some criminal elements.

“Just this morning (Saturday), the military troops were still seen in Lumbuv District where they also attempted to arrest the District Head whom they (Soldiers) believe harboured illegal arms. However, information got to the chief and he escaped the arrest.

“As I talk to you, nobody knows where the army took the traditional rulers to”, the source said.

Another reliable source told Journalists that one Ak47 assault rifle, one mag, 20 round of 7.62mm ammunitions, one locally made mortar tube and one vehicle were recovered from chief Utambe Adzer.

It would be recalled that the armed bandits suspected to be loyal to late Benue militia gang leader, Terwase Akwaza alias ‘Gana’, have been terrorising the Sankera axis of Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala LGAs, killing unsuspected members of the public.

When contacted, Force Commander of OPWS, Brigadier General Clement Apere declined to comment, saying he can’t speak o operations yet to be concluded.

He directed newsmen to the Information Unit of the Defence Headquarters Abuja if they must report.