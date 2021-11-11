From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A new Force Commander of the military spike Operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) has assumed office.

Major General Kevin Aligbe now replaces Brig. Gen Clement Apere who died sometimes in October this year of an undisclosed ailment.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday at the OPWS headquarters in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, the new Force Commander sued for the cooperation of the media in the onerous task of ensuring national security.

Aligbe who now heads the joint security Operation in Taraba, Nasarawa and Benue enjoined all stakeholders to join forces to ensure security of lives and property of all law abiding citizens within OPWS area of Operation.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“Some of the issues confronting us as a nation requires everybody’s participation and understanding for us to close ranks and address them. The military alone cannot solve security problems.

“Our priority is to protect lives and property as well provide enabling environment for business to prosper. That’s why we now engage in non kinetic strategy. In doing so, a critical stakeholder in the line of operation is the media,” Aligbe said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .