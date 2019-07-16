Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

At least, 23 gang members of the wanted militia leader, Terwase Akwaza popularly known as ‘Gana’ have been arrested by troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS).

Force Commander of the OPWS, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini who disclosed this to newsmen in Makurdi on Tuesday said the suspects were arrested for operating illegal checkpoints along the Kastina-Ala, Gbishe, Tarkun axis.

Yekini further revealed that the arrested suspects have been handed over to the police for prosecution.

He said the onslaught against Gana by troops of OPWS has led to the stabilization of the Katsina-Ala, Gbishe, Tarkun general area which has now made vehicular movement along that axis possible.

“We have stabilized Kastina-Ala, Gbishe, Tarkum axis as a result of our onslaught against Gana which was not the case in the past. There is now normal vehicular movement along that axis. We have also extended onslaught on criminal elements along that axis and all known kidnap hideouts along that axis have also been destroyed.

“We have successfully caged Gana and dismantled all illegal checkpoints manned by his men through which they extort money from innocent citizens.

“The war against him is not just on military fronts alone but also along the economic line because we believe that if he doesn’t have money from kidnapping, he won’t be able to carry out his nefarious acts again. 23 of his men were also arrested in recent times and handed over to the police for prosecution.

