The troops of the joint military spike operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) has neutralized three notorious armed militia loyal to the slain militia warlord, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana.

The suspected armed militias were killed in two separate military operations in Katsina-Ala and Ukum local government areas of Benue State on Thursday and Friday last week.

Sources from the areas told newsmen that the breakthrough had caused serious jubilation in both Ukum and Katsina-Ala as youths took to the streets to celebrate the killing of the dare devil militias.

Confirming the report, Public Relations Officer of OPWS, Flying Officer Audu Katty gave the names of the armed militias as Iortyom Wuave aka JANTA, Terdoo Kiorga aka APAAPA and Orkulam Mom aka ORBUTEE.

“The troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have continued to intensify the fight against criminal armed gangs and banditry in its Operation Area. The renewed intensity has resulted in the destruction of many bandits camps in the past few days.

“Notably, on 24 February 2022 at about 1500hrs while on fighting patrol, troops responded to a distress call at Tse Mela in Yooyo Council Ward of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area (LGA) on the sighting of Iortyom Wuave aka Janta, a notorious armed militia gang leader on OPWS wanted list.

Katty said on recieving the distress call, troops swiftly mobilized and moved to the location, adding that on sighting troops, Janta fired in the direction of the troops while he tried to escape into the nearby bush but was neutralized during the engagement.

The OPWS spokesman said in a related development, troops in the early hours of Friday, raided the hideouts of notorious armed bandits at Tse Jundo, Mbamena Council Ward in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State during which two armed bandits, Terdoo Kiorga aka Apaapa and Orkulam Mom aka Orbuter were neutralized by troops in a shootout.

“The duo and others who were the most dangerous foot soldiers of late Terwase Akwaza (a.k.a GANA) have been on the wanted list of OPWS. They were known to have unleashed mayhem on Zaki-Biam and environs in the past.

Katty listed items recovered from the bandits’ hideouts to included five AK 47 rifles, 1 Pump Action rifle, three AK 47 magazines, 127 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, 12 cartridges, five cell phones and assorted charms.

Katty noted that troops have continued to conduct both kinetic and non-kinetic operations in order to ensure relative peace across the JOA to enable law abiding citizens go about their normal businesses while permitting economic activities to thrive.