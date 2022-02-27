From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As part of efforts to win the hearts and minds of host communities where troops are deployed across the theatre, the joint Military Operation known as Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) visited some Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Benue and Nasarawa States to identify the IDPs.

The troops who were led by the Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Kevin Aligbe visited some IDP Camps in Ortese, Daudu both Benue and Keana in Nasarawa states where and distributed some food items, sanitary and sundry items to the displaced persons.

in a statement by the OPWS’ Public Relations Officer, Flying Officer Audu Katty, said the visit was part of the non kinetic intervention of the Operation in the Joint Operation Areas (JOA).

“Troops have continued to conduct operations, both kinetic and non-kinetic in order to ensure relative peace across the JOA to enable law abiding citizens go about their normal businesses while permitting economic activities to thrive.

According to the state, Aligbe, in his address to the displaced persons during the visit, promised that OPWS would work with the various agencies and NGOs to facilitate their safe return to their ancestral homes as soon as practicable.

He explained further that troops have continued to conduct series of meetings with heads of local communities and youth leaders to work out modalities for maintaining peace in their domains.

“The meetings were aimed at resolving conflicts between warring communities or groups. Prominent amongst these meetings was the one conducted by troops of Sector 4 at the Palace of HRM Aku Uka of Wukari Dr Ishaku Ada Ali on 22 February 2022.

Katty said the, Aku Uka in his remark during the meeting, appreciated troops for their efforts towards maintaining peace and security in Wukari and environs even as he urged them to do more in order to rid the area completely of criminal elements.

“I wish to reiterate that troops of OPWS would continue to work assiduously to ensure that all law abiding citizens across the JOA enjoy their rights to live peacefully and carry out legitimate activities to earn legitimate living,” the OPWS spokesman said.