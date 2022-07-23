From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The umbrella body of Ora people in Owan West local government area of Edo State in diaspora on the auspices of Ora Ekpen Association (OAU), USA chapter, has bestowed Presidential Award for Excellence in Public Service on two Edo State commissioners and one other Permanent Secretary in Atlanta, Georgia for their immense contributions to humanity.

The recipients are Hon. Afishetu Braimoh, Edo State, Commissioners for Industry, Trade and Co-operatives, Omololu Ojehomon, Commissioner for Public Security and Safety and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth, Mrs. Eire Ifueko Alufohai.

Speaking at the maiden convention of the association in Atlanta, Georgia, Braimoh said she intends to follow her father’s footsteps who was a former senator that has contributed immensely to the lives of the youths in Edo North through job creation and employment during his tenure in office.

In her goodwill message, Braimoh expressed her appreciation to the association for the continuous support for Owan people while also pledging her support to the association for all their endeavours.

Similarly, the book on Owan history which was earlier donated to schools in the Owan by the Hon Braimoh to promote the Owan culture, was auctioned as an attempt to boost the fundraising efforts.

The Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, in his solidarity message, pledged to match up the sum total of what was realized during the fund raising.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the national president of Ora Ekpen Association, (OAU), Mr. Desmond Alufohai, said the 2022 year’s convention was historical considering the fact that the body has been dormant over a decade .

Alufohai said the purpose of the gathering ” is to reacquaint and rekindle the spirit of togetherness among ourselves in a post pandemic world and to raise the sum of $50,000 for Ora youths”

In his good will message, the founding President of the association, Professor Emeritus, Chief Oje Aisuku traced the history of the association to 1999 when it was founded.

He pours encomium on the Desmond Alufohai led executive who revived the association from comatose and appeals to all sons and daughters not to seat on the fence but to identify with the association.

The association, which is at the forefront of the development of Ora clans, has carried out many projects, spanning from medical outreach, youth empowerment, education, health among others.

The high point of the day was the fund raising to generate funds to support youths development in the Ora community.