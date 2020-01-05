Henry Okonkwo

Victims of the December 2, 2019 carnage in Oraifite have expressed their complete mistrust in the recent move by the police to investigate the bloody incident that claimed over six persons and has called for independent investigators to lead the quest in unearthing the brutal onslaught that occurred on that day.

This outcry was made in a statement sent to Sunday Sun by Emeka Ejiofor, the immediate elder brother of Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, who has gone into hiding after his household was allegedly attacked by security officials.

Mr. Emeka Ejiofor, in his statement, picked holes in the move by police to investigate the incident and described the whole process as a jamboree and a ‘one-sided’ investigation, that is bound to produce an unwholesome result.

“We want to put the world on notice that our request was not for the police to get involved in investigating their own. They can’t be the judge and jury in this matter, because they were involved in this heinous crime against humanity. What we are appealing for, is for the government to set up a neutral panel that will thoroughly but uncompromisingly investigate the crime against humanity committed by the hired police personnel from Anambra state police command and some soldiers.”

Ejiofor went on to demand for a more encompassing investigation panel to be constituted in order to get the truth of what transpired in their household on that fateful day.

He said: “An investigator is expected to thoroughly collected information from eyewitnesses who will tell them what they saw, and further speak to neighbours who were also victims of the carnage. So let the world be notified that Ejiofor family will not accept the outcome of the one-sided investigations being carried out by the manifestly compromised security agents from the Police headquarters in Abuja who are in Oraifite on tourism trip.”