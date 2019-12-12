Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo youths under the auspices of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) have vowed to rise against any security agency that will further attack, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, legal representative to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

National President of OYC, Igboayaka .O Igboayaka, handed down the warning in a press statement he issued to newsmen in Owerri today.

The Igbo youth leader also urged the Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, to give adequate protection to Ejiofor just as he advised him to set up a panel of inquiry to unravel the circumstances that led to the invasion of Ejiofor’s home and other incidents the arose from the invasion.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural youth organization has also condemned what it described as “the reckless, unprovoked attack and violence” which occurred at Ejiofor’s residence culminating in the burning of the house of the legal representative to IPOB and other houses in the vicinity.

According to Igboayaka “OYC wishes to state unequivocally that the wanton destruction of lives and properties by agitated policemen, army and other security agencies in Igbo land has reached its elastic limits.

“We wonder why security personnel charged with the responsibility of maintaining law, peace and order in the community would now turn themselves into agent provocateurs and violence promoters. We call for an end to this re-ocurring use of Igbo citizens as sacrificial lambs in the name of one police or military operation to another.

“We implore Governor Obiano to see to it that the victims, as well as the families of those who lost their lives, are duly compensated as well as ensure that their killers are brought before the court of justice to face prosecution for their misdeeds.

“We also urge the police, military and other security agencies to be lenient, and exercise some restraints while carrying out their official duties hence civilians and not terrorists are involved,” Igboayaka advised.

He, however, promised that Igbo youths will defend Ejiofor if urgent steps are not taken to avert another occurrence.

According to him “OYC therefore, charges Governor Obiano to ensure the absolute safety of Barr. Ejiofor; Igbo youths both home and in the diaspora will rise in defense if anything by any means happens to Barr. Ejioffor, OYC warned.