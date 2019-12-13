Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo youths have vowed to rise against any security agency that attacks the legal representative to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

National President of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Igboayaka .O Igboayaka, handed down the warning in a press statement in Owerri, yesterday.

While calling on Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano, to give adequate protection to Ejiofor, the OYC leader called for a panel of inquiry to unravel the circumstances that led to the invasion of lawyer’s home.

“The OYC wishes to state unequivocally that the wanton destruction of lives and properties by agitated policemen, army and other security agencies in Igbo land has reached its elastic limits .

“We wonder why security personnel charged with the responsibility of maintaining law, peace and order in the community would now turn themselves into agent provocateurs and violence promoters. We call for end to this reoccurring use of Igbo citizens as sacrificial lambs in the name of one police or military operation to another.”