The popular saying that “the best way to a man’s heart is through his stomach” may be humorously completed by adding that “the safest way to the stomach is through the mouth.”

Oral hygiene includes all the processes for keeping the mouth clean and healthy. As it is popularly said that prevention is better than cure, taking good care of the oral cavity will prevent most of the dental problems and cost of treatment. Although awareness on the need to maintain good oral hygiene is on the rise, the adoption of certain modern dietary lifestyles pose greater challenge for oral health.

Because the mouth is a portal through which substances from the exterior get to the interior, maintaining it in good health contributes to overall wellbeing. The mouth communicates with the exterior and is said to house a lot of bacteria and microorganisms. At birth, the oral cavity does not have any bacteria but subsequently it gets colonised with bacteria within the first few days of life.

Keeping good oral hygiene can help prevent most dental problems. Among these are:

1. Halitosis: Also called bad breathe. It mostly results when bacteria breaks down food particles left in the mouth. This usually produces sulphur compounds. It causes anxiety and could be a source of embarrassment for some people who are affected and thereby could lead to psychological stress. Some other causes of halitosis include tobacco consumption, dry mouth, fasting/low carbohydrate diet (which produces ketones), cancers, liver failure, gastroesophageal reflux disease, amongst others. An effective treatment for halitosis is regular brushing, flossing and hydration.

2. Dental caries: Also referred to as tooth decay. It is a breakdown of teeth by acids made by bacteria. It is associated with pain, difficulty in eating (chewing) and sometimes swelling of the face on the affected side. The acids from the bacteria dissolve the hard tissues of the teeth. Dental caries has been associated with the intake of foods with high sugar content (fermentable carbohydrates such as sucrose, fructose and glucose).

3. Gingivitis: This is a form of gum disease that occurs when plaque (a sticky yellow film consisting of a wide range of bacteria which attaches to the tooth surface and can be visible around the gum line) builds up on the teeth and causes the inflammation of surrounding gum tissues. It is a disease that causes irritation, redness and swelling of the gum around the base of the teeth (gingiva). The symptoms are red and puffy gums that bleed easily when the affected person brushes their teeth.

4. Periodontitis: This condition is characterised by the inflammation of the gums and the supporting structures of the teeth. It is caused by inflammation triggered by bacteria and could result in serious complications. It is usually referred to as a more serious form of gingivitis. In severe cases, the gums can pull away from the tooth, bone may be lost and the teeth may loosen and or fall out.

Some basic general steps involved in maintaining good oral hygiene include:

A. Tooth brushing: Brushing the teeth should be done at least twice a day. It should also be done after every meal. Regular gentle tooth brushing remains a key method in maintaining good oral hygiene and preventing oral diseases. It helps to reduce or prevent plaque build-up. Brushing of the teeth should be done for at least two minutes per session. Toothpaste containing fluoride is preferable because it helps to prevent dental caries.

B. Flossing: This helps to remove the plaque not taken away by tooth brushing, especially those between the teeth. When used properly, it removes food particles and plaque between the teeth and below the gums. The material used is the dental floss. Different types of floss include waxed, unwaxed or Teflon floss, which may be used based on individual preference. Flossing should be part of an individual’s daily routine.

C. Tongue scrapping: This will help remove numerous bacteria found on the tongue that could cause bad breath and other dental problems. There are specialised equipment called tongue cleaners which are designed to remove accumulated substances from the tongue surface.

D. Other interdental cleaning methods like the use of inter dental brushes, single tufted brushes.

E. Adequate nutrition: Foods that help to keep the teeth and gums healthy should be encouraged. For example, diet rich calcium, phosphorus, fibre, vitamin C amongst others, should be chosen over high sugar diet that can cause tooth decay and other dental problems. Raw vegetables, plain yoghurt, cheese are some examples. Intake of table sugar (sucrose) should be limited.

F. Rinsing regularly: Daily rinses must be alcohol free (because they cause dryness of the mouth and its linings). Rinsing is very essential especially after consuming foods/drinks high in sugar, sticky snacks (for instance, potato crisps), carbonated drinks, fruit juice and vinegar (which may have high acidity and cause demineralisation of the enamel).

G. Avoid chewing on hard objects or ice that can affect the teeth.

H. Regular dental check up: There is need for regular visit to healthcare professional (dentist) for routine oral hygiene check. This is required and should be done by both children and adults.

Maintaining good oral hygiene is the first step in preventing untoward effects of dental problems and should be a priority for everyone. Parents are encouraged to restrict the intake of sugar amongst their kids and help them maintain good oral health.

Health quote of the week:

“Poor oral health care can result in poor overall health – George Taylor.