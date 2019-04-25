THE SUN SPECIAL REPORT ON world MALARIA day

One the proverbial mustard seed, which, through the years, grows of the nation’s leading pharmaceutical giants, Orange Drugs LTD., has introduced a new anti-malaria medication called Laris. Laris is an anti-malaria drug with 480 mg Lumefentrin and 80mg Artemether, a powerful Arteminism Combination Therapy, (ACT).

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Plasmodium falciparum malaria is the most common type of malaria found in Sub-Saharan Africa and responsible for more than the 880, 0000 malaria related fatalities that occur a year.

According to research by the World Health Organisation, artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT) regimens have been shown to effectively treat Plasmodium falciparum malaria cases in endemic areas. Due its efficacy, ACT malaria drugs are considered one of the best and most sought after in the market, making it expensive for some consumers.

Malaria sufferers will be happy to learn that Laris offers quality treatment at an affordable price. The introduction of this new and effective anti-malaria medication is a great feat in the fight against Malaria in Nigeria.

For Orange Drugs, launching Laris is another step in the expanding the company’s pharmaceutical portfolio. A subsidiary of Orange Group, Orange Drugs LTD is recognised for 30 years of offering Nigerians quality when it comes to medicine. Some of the company’s popular products include the highly efficacious and popular Procold caplets, Medik 55, Mixanal, APC plus, Boska paracetamol, Mixagrip, Cannon Paracetamol,Cypron, Komix and Exadon among others. Orange Drugs LTD also manufactures the popular and widely acclaimed Delta Antiseptic and Medicated soap

With its fully integrated logistics, warehousing and sales operations, as well as its strong distribution networks across Nigeria and within the West African Sub region, industry watchers predict that with the launch of Laris, a large chunk of ACT malaria drug market will be captured by Orange Drugs.